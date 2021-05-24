Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $81.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

