Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 14,303 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.16 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

