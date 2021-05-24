Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0903 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $751,237.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00977475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.09913310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00084599 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

