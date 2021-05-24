Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.24.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

