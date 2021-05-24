JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. JD.com has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

