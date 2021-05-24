JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.34

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 3887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.