John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 5,794 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $14.59. 274,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,166. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.