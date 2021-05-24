Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 877.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $80,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. 96,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

