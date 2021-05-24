Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $170.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

