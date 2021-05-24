Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.96 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.