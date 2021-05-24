Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,813. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

