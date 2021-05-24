JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.25 ($123.82).

ETR:MOR opened at €70.66 ($83.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.17. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

