JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $30.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BRP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in BRP Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

