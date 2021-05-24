JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 170,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $162.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

