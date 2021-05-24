JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

