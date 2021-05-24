Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) versus Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Critical Review

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 5.55% 9.59% 4.37% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ajinomoto and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 1 1 3.50 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ajinomoto and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.21 $560.53 million N/A N/A Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.62 $198.30 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers warehousing equipment, such as pedestrian trucks, low level order pickers, reach trucks, stackers, order pickers, high rack stackers, tugger trains and trailers, and hand pallet trucks, as well as racks; electric and diesel/LPG counterbalanced trucks; customized trucks and powertrain solutions; and batteries and chargers. It also provides automated systems, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes; and digital products, such as warehouse management, fleet management, communication interfaces, assistance systems, and safety interfaces, as well as develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

