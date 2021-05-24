Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $1.75 Million Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. ViewRay makes up about 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 16,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,172. The stock has a market cap of $962.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

