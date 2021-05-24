Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $37.88 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Seaboard makes up approximately 5.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.88% of Seaboard worth $37,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEB. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,665.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $3,945.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

