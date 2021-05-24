Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.10 Per Share

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,400.10 ($18.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 61.66. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

