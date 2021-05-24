Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $295.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

