Karooooo (KARO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.97 million and a P/E ratio of 35.64.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

