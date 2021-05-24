Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.