Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 820 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $148.04. 60,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,726. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

