Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 875.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,131 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,315,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.