Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 173,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

