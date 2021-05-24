Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.