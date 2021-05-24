Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Okta by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Okta by 10,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $238.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.08. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

