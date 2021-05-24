Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

