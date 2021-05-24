Keybank National Association OH Has $8 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares during the period.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

