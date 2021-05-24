Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,846.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $83.90 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

