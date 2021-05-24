Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,224 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

