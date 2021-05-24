Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kforce reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 48,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,069. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $8,160,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

