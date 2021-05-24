Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after buying an additional 976,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,607,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,606,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

