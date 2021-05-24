Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.