Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

