Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

