Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 10.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $103.06 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.