Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,030,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.77 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

