Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.82.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.129404 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 284,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,129 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

