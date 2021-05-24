Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 170,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

