Klimatas Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,435.92 and approximately $121.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

