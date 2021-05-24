KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

