Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.09 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

