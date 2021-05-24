Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $219.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.59. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

