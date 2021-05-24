Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

