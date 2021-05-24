Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRNTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KRNTY stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Krones has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

