Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 231,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $25.87 on Monday, reaching $639.97. 35,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,673. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $258.21 and a one year high of $669.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

