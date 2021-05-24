Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $89.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

LW opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

