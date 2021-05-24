Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $7.96 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $59,560.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

