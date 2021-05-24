Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $29.68 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

